Nunavik kayak-building course promotes culture, and water safety

Students in Ivujivik, Nunavik, are learning to build traditional Greenlandic kayaks as a way of connecting to different traditional cultures, and learning water safety.

Thomassie Mangiok, a centre director at the Nuttavi school in Ivujivik, promotes language learning and cultural activities in the community.

When he connected with Alain Cloutier, a now-retired teacher who has spent the last two-and-a-half decades building boats, the pair started a program to teach skills, safety and inspire pride in students.

"We're quite happy because our students love them," Mangiok said.

Thomassie Mangiok is a centre director at the Nuttavi school in Ivujivik. He has been working on a course to help students build kayaks and then also teach them water safety. (Submitted by Alain Cloutier)

Mangiok said that Cloutier was able to develop plans from a photo he sent him of a kayak in Ivujivik but since that type of kayak is long and difficult to store, they made a Greenlandic version as well.

He says that with the plans and instruction that Cloutier provided, they can now continue making the kayaks independently.

Ivujivik students building traditional Greenlandic kayaks. (Submitted by Alain Cloutier)

Cloutier says he started working on projects like these in Puvirnituq in 2002.

"And I never stopped, actually," he said.

With his students, Cloutier built the kayaks for the 2008 film Before Tomorrow which was set in Nunavik.

Now that there are kayaks, Mangiok wanted to make sure students were prepared to use them safely. He taught rescue courses in case paddlers tip.

Mangiok also said kayaking offers an affordable way of getting on the water, as all you need are the kayak, a paddle and lifejacket.

"Getting sustenance from nature — instead of buying a boat, an outboard, all the equipment, plus gas," Mangiok said.