Death of person in Ivujivik, Que., linked to COVID-19, says health board

A person from Ivujivik in the Nunavik region of Quebec who had COVID-19 has died from complications linked to the virus, according to the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

In an email Wednesday and a Facebook post Thursday, the board offered a message of condolences to the family of the person who died.

"The [board] shares the sadness in the recent loss of one of our fellow Nunavimmiut," it stated.

Nunavik communities have been dealing with a wave of cases since last fall.

The region recorded 68 new cases as of Jan. 12, for a total of 361 active cases in Nunavik. Since Oct. 7, 1,287 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nunavik communities.

Six Red communities in Nunavik are now at the red alert level: Kangiqsualujjuaq, Puvirnituq, Ivujivik, Tasiujaq, Kuujjuaq, and Salluit.

Red alert is the region's highest COVID-19 level, meaning churches, daycares, schools, youth centres, community centres, arenas and all non-essential services are closed. Visits with anyone who doesn't live in the same household are also prohibited.

Travel restrictions on people entering Nunavik from the south remain in place until Jan. 26, which allows for only essential travel. Since Jan. 1, only essential travel has been allowed between communities within Nunavik as well.