N.W.T. residents experience 'another world' in Yukon's Ivvavik National Park

Seven-year-old Lindyn Fraser is the youngest visitor to Ivvavik National Park in Yukon this summer.

"I'm having a lot of fun here," she said. "I'm gonna probably remember all of it."

Her dad, Mark Fraser, wanted to take her on a vacation somewhere, but because she's too young for any vaccines, she'd have to self-isolate for 10 days upon her return to the Northwest Territories.

He says they aren't the most outdoorsy. A remote park in the northern Yukon, reachable typically by plane (and with no access to Yukoners and hence an exemption from pandemic travelling rules), was not on the radar.

Visitors just finished hiking up to the top one mountain called Inspiration Point in Ivvavik National Park. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"Unfortunately we probably wouldn't have come here but that's the fortunate part now," Mark Fraser said.

"To stand on some of these mountains and just to see forever … I think we saw Alaska a couple days ago from one of the mountain tops."

He added, "to see my daughter's eyes light up when she's seeing sheep or a wolf, or some of the views has been pretty amazing."

Ivvavik is one of the most remote parks in North America. For about the past 10 years, about 146 visitors traveled to the park per year.

Parks Canada Representative Mervin Joe is in the midst of guiding a hike. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC) Ivvavik National Park is full of various types of flowers, tress and wildlife. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Last year, Ivvavik was shut down completely due to COVID-19.

Travel restrictions due to the pandemic, including until recently a mandatory two-week isolation for anyone entering the territory, have reduced the number of visitors to the N.W.T. and Yukon to almost nil.

This year, all of the visitors to the park's base camp are residents of the N.W.T. — a first for the park, which normally welcomes visitors from around the world.

"Very few people get to experience this special place and when they do, it's quite an exciting adventure," said Jena Mailloux, the acting visitor experience product development officer for Parks Canada's Western Arctic Field Unit.

Ice is still seen in one of the waterways during a hike through the park. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC) A view of base camp in Ivvavik National Park. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

A trip to Ivvavik National Park starts with an hour-long Twin Otter plane ride from Inuvik, N.W.T.

Stepping off the plane, visitors and Parks Canada employees can see the scenic mountains and hear the rush of the Firth River.

Right off the bat, a Parks Canada employee says: "Look, there are sheep over there," and that's how the journey for the first visitors entering the park in about two years begins.

Aklavik Inuvialuk Elder Barbara Archie is a cultural host at the park. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"Last year we missed it. Nobody came," says Aklavik Inuvialuk Elder Barbara Archie, who comes on the Ivvavik base camp trips as a cultural host.

Archie enjoys sharing her stories and culture with visitors from all different backgrounds.

"It means a lot to me to come up here and meet the people," she says.

"It's like a healing camp."

Created as part of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement signed in 1984, Ivvavik is the first national park to be formed as part of a land claim.

Parks Canada employees Jena Mailloux and Mervin Joe laughing next to the Firth River. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC) Lindyn Fraser and Parks Canada Representative Jena Mailloux are looking at rocks next to the Firth River. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

In addition to catered trips to the base camp, organized by Parks Canada, commercial and independent rafters and some youth camps will visit the park this year.

Park staff also hope to welcome back visitors who cancelled trips due to the pandemic.

But for now, they'll focus on locals who've made a journey they otherwise might not have, like Yellowknife couple Amanda Blair and Bob Hermanutz, who recruited two other friends to join their adventure.

They booked the trip about a month prior and said before this summer, they hadn't heard about the park.

"Oddly it's been a great advantage of COVID … It's our own territory but it seems like another world actually even from Yellowknife," said Hermanutz.

"It's amazingly expansive. We won't be able to remember it, even from the pictures. It's just stunning."