'It was a good home,' says Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., resident who lost house in wildfire

Walter Naedzo spent four years building his house in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T..

All that work went up in smoke Tuesday night as a large wildfire reached the community of about 2,000 people northwest of Yellowknife and burned down his home.

After his wife received a call about their home, Naedzo and his family returned to the community to see the damage.

He said he told his family to "stay strong."

"We drove by our house and it was a sight to see … It was a good home. It provided us with warmth and comfort and all that over the years, and there's nothing. Just right down to the ground," he said.

The family of six returned to Yellowknife and is staying at the evacuation centre set up at the Multiplex.

"We got no home and we're in the vehicle," said Naedzo. "But you know, we thank God, we have our health and we all have each other so you know we're going to start from scratch again."

The Naedzo family home is one of three lost so far in the fire.

Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the territorial government, said the three homes are all the damage reported so far, but more damage is likely.

"We do need to be prepared for additional structure losses in this instance, of course," he said.

After crews pulled back from the fire last night, Westwick said they've spent the morning regrouping.

"One of the more important things that we need to do is get up in the air and assess the fire," he said. "We need to have a good idea of where that fire is right now."

Strong westward winds are expected to continue to push the fire toward the community Wednesday.

"Our objectives on this fire remain protecting structures and and protecting the community, vehicles and structures along Highway 3," said Westwick.