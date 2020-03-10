Skip to Main Content
Nunavut RCMP warning residents about new synthetic opioid that's 'stronger than fentanyl'
North

Nunavut RCMP are warning residents about isotonitazene, a new synthetic opioid they say is similar to but stronger than fentanyl.

Currently no reported cases of isotonitazene in Nunavut, say police

Nunavut RCMP say there been no reported cases of isotonitazene in the territory but they are still warning residents about the drug. (Saint John Police Force)

According to a Tuesday news release, isotonitazene is a white pill in the shape of a triangle that could have an "M" or a "P" indented on one side and an "8" on the other. Police noted its appearance resembles other drugs.

There have currently been no reported cases of the drug in Nunavut. 

Given the potency of the drug, police say, a person may need several doses of naloxone to counter an isotonitazene overdose. It is recommended that anyone who consumes the drug seek immediate medical attention.

RCMP are advising residents to always use caution when ingesting unknown drugs and consuming alcohol and to be mindful of the "harmful and life altering consequences" that excessive use may cause.

