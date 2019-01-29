Duane Smith re-elected chair of Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Duane Smith will serve a second term as chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit​ Regional Corporation.

"Thank you for putting your trust, your faith in me," said an emotional Smith following Tuesday's vote in Inuvik.

"I'm choking up here."

Smith beat out six other candidates: Wayne Gordon of Aklavik, Mervin Gruben of Tuktoyaktuk, Richard McLeod of Inuvik, Randal Pokiak of Tuktoyaktuk, Kenneth Ruben of Paulatuk and Kurt Wainman of Inuvik.

The official vote count was not immediately available.

More to come.