Iqaluit woman charged with 2 counts of child abduction

A 39-year-old Iqaluit woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of child abduction.

The woman is not being named by police in order to protect the identity of the children, stated an RCMP press release.

In the release, RCMP said that last Saturday they were contacted by a concerned father who could not find his children.

The RCMP investigated the situation and found that "the mother and two children had departed Iqaluit." The RCMP worked with the Canada Border Services Agency and the National Missing Children Operation unit in Ottawa to locate the children.

The woman returned to Iqaluit on Sept. 27, at which time RCMP arrested and charged her.

The RCMP has confirmed that the "the children's whereabouts are known and the children are not in danger."

The abduction remains under investigation to determine if there will be any additional charges.

The woman will make her first appearance on Oct. 22.