Iqaluit woman charged with aggravated assault

A 39-year-old woman is charged with one count of aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Iqaluit on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block early Tuesday morning.

A 39-year-old man was rushed to the Qikiqtani General Hospital and treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The identity of the man and woman have not been publicly released.

A police investigation led to the woman being arrested and charged.

She has appeared before a Justice of the Peace and been released on conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Nunavut RCMP can be reached at 867-979-1111 or people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting a message with NWTNUTIPS to 274637.