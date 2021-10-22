Iqaluit to hold update on water crisis at 5 p.m. ET

Officials in Iqaluit are set to hold an update on the city's water crisis at 5 p.m. ET.

The city has been in a state of emergency since Oct. 12, when staff confirmed evidence of fuel contamination in the city's treated water supply. Residents were told the water is unsafe to drink even if it's filtered and boiled.

In an email to CBC News earlier this week, the city said it was looking into "mobile and alternative" water treatment system options as the city-wide emergency continues and temperatures dip.

City workers and residents have been collecting water from Sylvia Grinnell River, but an alternative solution is needed as the river starts to freeze over, Mayor Kenny Bell told CBC News Network on Wednesday.

"It's getting into a dire situation," he said.

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell told CBC on Wednesday that the city would need an alternative water source option as the river is freezing up. (CBC)

Iqaluit city council voted unanimously to extend the local state of emergency on Tuesday. Such declarations last seven days before they need to be extended.

During the interview on Wednesday, Bell said about 200,000 litres of clean water had been flown in over the past few days, including 54,000 litres delivered by airbus from Europe.

Some of the promised 80,000 litres of bottled water from the Nunavut government arrived in Iqaluit on Oct. 14. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

It has been "taxing" trying to get water to everyone, he said, as many residents are food insecure and may also not have a car to go pick up the water.

But deliveries are going out to those who can't get water themselves, he said.

"Our community has been fantastic."

Iqaluit residents pick up free bottled water on Oct. 16, after the city's tap water was deemed undrinkable because it contained fuel. (Emma Tranter/The Canadian Press)

Bell said more engineers were set to arrive on Wednesday to inspect the city's water system. He said the two tanks where the city's water is stored are massive cement units that sit in the ground below the water treatment facility, each able to hold about 100,000 litres of water.

"We're working hard at trying to fix this and we have the support of the government of Nunavut and the government of Canada, who have all been fantastic," he said. "We'll get through this soon."