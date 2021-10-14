'Crumbling infrastructure' at the root of Iqaluit water crisis, says MLA candidate

Among the various scenes that occurred during Iqaluit's water crisis this week, Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, Iqaluit's deputy mayor on leave, said one stood out: a woman "leap frogging" her water supply back to her home.

"[She] had a juice jug and a pan full of water," Brewster told CBC's Matt Galloway, host of The Current Thursday morning. "She was walking about five metres, putting the pan down, going back and getting the jug, walking to the pan."

Janet Brewster, Iqaluit deputy mayor (on leave) and a candidate in territorial election, said she went door to door bringing people water who needed it. (Elections Nunavut)

The city entered a state of emergency on Tuesday, when city staff found found a "strong smell of petroleum products" in a tank at the water treatment plant that holds water before it's sent throughout the city. Residents were told the water isn't safe to drink, even if boiled or filtered.

The Nunavut government is now flying in about 80,000 litres of clean water, and city water trucks are ferrying water from the Sylvia Grinnell river to two stations in the city where people can fill up jugs.

But Brewster, who is on leave from her role on city council to run in the upcoming territorial election, said multiple people are still having difficulties getting water.

"There are many people in our city that actually don't even have jugs to carry water," Brewster said.

She, like the other election candidates in her riding, spent the last day filling buckets and jugs to bring to residents.

"I've been driving house to house using social media and my cell phone for people to contact me and let me know that they need water," she said.

"There's a huge part of our population" that doesn't have access to water, Brewster said, citing barriers like cab fare and the lack of public transit in the city.

The fact some homes have about 10 people living there, or others have people with mobility issues, are compounding issues.

$100 million needed

The exact cause of the current water issue remains unclear. Samples have been sent to a lab out of the territory, but those results won't come back for at least five business days.

But when it comes to where to point the blame for the city's ongoing water issues over the years, Brewster said it's the city's "aging and crumbling" water infrastructure.

Lake Geraldine— the reservoir for the city’s potable water— is not large enough to meet the city's growth. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The long term solution, she said, is money — about $100 million — from all levels of government.

She said that would help address the expansion of the water reservoir, and replace the piping systems.

"That crumbling infrastructure, it's kind of a domino effect," she said. "As every year passes, we're seeing more and more sections of our sewage and water system breaking down."

She added that the water reservoir is too small to meet the city's needs, which in turns contrains building, adding to the city's housing crisis.

"We can't add infrastructure to our crumbling infrastructure because the old infrastructure doesn't have the capacity to perform if we add new sections," she said.

Community coming together

City councillor Sheila Flaherty said she and her husband, Johnny, have also been helping get water to residents, and she's also worried about the people left behind.

"There's a lot of families and households who don't have food-grade jugs to actually carry water away whether it be from the river or from the water truck depots," Flaherty told CBC's Carol Off on As It Happens Wednesday.

Sheila Flaherty says she's concerned for the residents who don't have means to carry their water from the city's trucks to their homes. (Jane George/CBC)

She said she raised the concern at a recent council meeting.

People had been reporting a fuel smell in the tap water for over a week before an emergency was declared. Officials say it took time to confirm the water was contaminated, and that initial tests being done on the water came back clean.

"There are frustrated residents from what I've seen," Flaherty said, adding at least, from what she's gathered, the messaging that people are sharing with one another "is correct."

Flaherty said she has seen a few women in the community, including one who has a high risk pregnancy and a young mother with a toddler, reminding other parents not to bathe their children in the tap water or to use it to make baby formula.

"I really see the community coming together," she said.

Some people have been buying jerry cans to hold water (though they are not food-grade jugs) and there have been efforts to secure more jugs from out of town.

"It won't be anywhere a normal level that a household can access water but surely, you know, babies can get sponge bathed in the meantime," Flaherty said. "We're trying to manage as best we can with what we have faced in front of us."

"We need to upgrade the infrastructure in order to get out of this water crisis that we're in."