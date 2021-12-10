As holidays approach, Iqaluit residents want to know when water crisis will end

With the holidays approaching, some residents of Iqaluit say they'd like to know when they can start drinking their tap water again.

It's been two months since the city issued a do-not-consume order for its tap water due to concerns about fuel contamination. The city and the Nunavut government have been airlifting in bottled water, and the Canadian Armed Forces have been filtering river water for residents to drink.

On Wednesday, the territorial government extended Iqaluit's state of emergency for another two weeks.

Bethany Scott, who lives in Iqaluit, said she appreciates the caution the government is taking, but finds the ongoing water crisis "disturbing."

"We're all 20-odd months into a pandemic, everybody's tired, everybody's worn out a little bit. To have this happening for such an extended period of time, which no clear end in sight, is stressful — and with the holidays on top of that, even more so," she said.

"I've looked at the [water] test results as they come out. It seems like the water actually has acceptable levels of contaminants. So it would just be good to know when we can see the end of this."

Scott said she also feels communication from official sources about where residents can go to collect water, and how they should do it, has been lacking.

"Do you have to bring a jug? Is it bottles? It's been a bit all over the place," she said.

Julia Landry works next to one of the water depots, but said she thinks about people in Iqaluit who don't have a vehicle or easy access to the depots.

"I just hope that they're finding a way to access clean, safe water," she said.

"I also wonder how long this is going to go on for. I don't feel like there's a lot of messaging around the process, where it's at [and] what to expect in the near and distant future."

Landry said she's also bothered by the amount of plastic bottle waste that's been accumulating in Iqaluit due to the water issue.

On Wednesday, the territorial government extended Iqaluit's state of emergency for another 2 weeks. (Jane George/CBC)

Geela Muckpaloo told CBC it's been frustrating to navigate the crisis as a family.

"Just brushing my kids' teeth, you have to prepare the water instead of just using the tap water. Same thing with cooking — it's like a double job," she said.

Last week, Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell said he was frustrated because the city's water tests have been coming back clean, but it's up to the Nunavut government to lift the do-not-consume order.

He said the city has installed a device to monitor for petroleum, but the territory wants another one installed, and also wants the city to build a system to bypass the water treatment plant's underground tanks — a process Bell said could take weeks or months.