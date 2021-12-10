Iqaluit residents can drink the city water again, Nunavut's health department says

Nunavut's Department of Health lifted the do-not-consume order in Iqaluit, meaning residents there can once again drink from the city's water supply.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson stated that all tests done after Oct. 19 have shown the drinking water is safe to consume. In some areas, the water may still smell of fuel, but the smell should dissipate once Iqalummiut run the water for 20 minutes and clean the aerators on their taps.

"Thorough testing and assessments conducted over the past eight weeks, show that the water is safe for consumption and that the risk of recontamination is low," Patterson stated.

"I want to thank Iqalummiut for their patience, I know these past weeks have been challenging."

The announcement brings an end to a two-month span in which the city's 8,000 residents couldn't drink from their taps. City officials originally told residents not to drink the tap water on Oct. 12, after complaints started flooding in about the fuel smell.

The department said a number of measures took place to make the water safe again, including scrubbing the water tanks, installing new monitors and bringing in new procedures to prevent contamination from happening again.

Patterson also wanted to see at least three consecutive test results come back clean before he lifted the order.

If a fuel smell lingers, residents should contact the city to arrange for their water to be tested.