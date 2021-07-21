'It's a shame': Iqaluit thrift store forced to move as food centre eyes expansion

Iqaluit's Piviniit Thrift Store has been given two months to relocate after the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre gave the store an eviction notice last Friday.

The food centre, which is eyeing an expansion and needs the space the thrift store rents from it, says it tried to give the thrift store as much notice as possible.

But Linda Ham, a board member with the Piviniit Society, said it was an "unfortunate situation" as far as the society was concerned.

"The community is big enough for you know organizations such as ours and the food centre that are doing good works," Ham said.

A staff member at the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre in Iqaluit prepares a take-out meal. The centre is looking at expanding and needs the space the thrift store rents from it. (Matisse Harvey)

"It's a shame and it's just very unfortunate that we're now in this situation."

The store started a petition, with the hope that this will lead to the store staying in the space beyond Sept. 15.

The Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre acknowledged the store's importance and said it wants to work with the store to find a way to continue offering the service.

Rachel Blais, the executive director of the Qajuqturvik Food Centre, said the only logical place for the food centre to expand was directly into the space that they already had.

The society that runs the thrift store started a petition with the hopes they will be able to stay past the Sept. 15 eviction date. (David Gunn/CBC)

"Unfortunately we're very aware that there's a shortage of commercial space in the downtown core here in Iqaluit," Blais said.

"Non-profits are particularly at a disadvantage when it comes to the stability needed for operating a business or an organization."

The community food centre said the petition will not change their decision to remove the thrift store from the building. The two organizations made plans to meet this week to discuss future plans.