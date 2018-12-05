Grade 7 students speak out about Iqaluit school bus overcrowding

Vanessa St. Laurent had a problem.

Every school day, the 12-year-old Iqaluit student rides to and from Aqsarniit Middle School on the number three school bus. The bus first goes to the city's Road to Nowhere neighbourhood, before circling back to Happy Valley.

The dual route leaves the bus "very loud and crowded," said St. Laurent, with three to four children often occupying a single seat. It also means that some students are being dropped off later than others, leaving less time for lunch breaks and some late to school.

"I don't like it," she said. "No one else likes it ... sometimes some of the children fall off the seat and cry a little."

St. Laurent, who is in Grade 7, decided to do something about it. Along with her friend and classmate Ella Estey, she wrote a letter to the Iqaluit District Education Authority (DEA), and presented it at a meeting Monday evening, asking for a new bus to split the route.

"This is a recommendation for our complaints," it began. "Me and my associate had had a thought that Aqsarniit's bus three should become two separate buses."

"It is hard to sit safely with a lot of students on this bus... The bus driver seems to have a hard time controlling the amount of kids."

The first page of St. Laurent and Estey's letter. (CBC)

The pair then fielded questions from the members of the DEA. They didn't leave the meeting with a commitment for a new bus, but their complaints have been heard and will be acted on, said Doug Workman, the DEA's chair.

"They spoke well, and got their point across," he said. "[There's a] necessity to deal with the problem that they have, because they live it."

They know it, because they live it. And it's wonderful to hear it, and I hope we can help them out. - Doug Workman, DEA chair

Workman said it wouldn't be cost-effective to fly a school bus to Iqaluit this year, but he will work with the bus contractor and the territory's education department to figure out a solution to the overcrowding, which may include changing the route.

He commended St. Laurent and Estey for bringing their experience to the DEA, saying that they bring a perspective that is often lost among the adults in decision-making positions.

The two girls sit in the centre of the Iqaluit DEA meeting Monday evening. Doug Workman, the DEA's chair, said the authority will work with the bus contractor and the territorial government to address their concerns. (CBC)

"We're a growing community, and people forget that," Workman said. "We're growing very fast here in Iqaluit, and with that, our student population grows. I don't think people really make the connection sometimes.

"But I think having students come and give their presentations, they know it, because they live it. And it's wonderful to hear it, and I hope we can help them out."

As for St. Laurent, she feels "happy, and a little scared" after bringing her concerns to the DEA, and encouraged other students to speak up if they see an issue that needs addressing.

And as for the response that changes may indeed be coming?

"It would make a big change," she said. "That would make me feel very happy for the other kids, and myself."