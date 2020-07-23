Iqaluit city council to hear recommendation to halt cabin-building on city land

Iqaluit's planning and development committee is making a recommendation to city council to stop the building of cabins on city land immediately.

The committee came up with the recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday.

Chair Joanasie Akumalik says the committee has asked staff to look into the possibility of leasing the land.

"There should be more control," he said. "[And a] better application or approval process, because right now it's very wide open within city limits."

Akumalik says the city doesn't have any rules about building cabins on city land.

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has an application process for beneficiaries to build on Inuit-owned land.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has jurisdiction over Crown land.

Akumalik says this has been an issue in the community for a while.

"Everybody is already discussing ... it, whether at the committee level, council level or in town, so a recommendation was introduced," says Akumalik.

Joanasie Akumalik, chair of Iqaluit's planning and development committee, says it has asked staff to look into options of leasing. It will be up to council to decide how to move forward. (David Gunn/CBC)

Akumalik will bring this recommendation forward at the next city council meeting, which is next Tuesday.

"We are going to wait next week till the council meets, then we will really know what the council wants," said Akumalik.

It will be up to council to decide how to move forward.