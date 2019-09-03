Iqaluit man charged after weekend standoff in Happy Valley neighbourhood

An Iqaluit man has been charged with several firearms offences after a standoff situation in the Happy Valley neighbourhood of Iqaluit over the weekend.

Moses Kilabuk, 48, appeared before a justice of the peace and was released on bail.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday morning, where police cordoned off the 500 block.

The RCMP's critical incident response team worked "to negotiate a peaceful resolution" to the incident, according to a police press release.

The incident involved a "potential armed and barricaded subject" with several other people in the house.

Kilabuk was taken into 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He's charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and two counts of careless use of a firearm — which includes not storing a firearm correctly.

Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq said RCMP are concerned about the storage of firearms in Nunavut.

"We are all responsible to ensure firearms and ammunition are secured and properly stored. Let's all do our part and help keep Nunavummiut safe," Savikataaq said in a press release.