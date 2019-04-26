Iqaluit man charged after apparent stabbing

A 25-year-old Iqaluit man has been charged with aggravated assault after an apparent stabbing on Thursday.

According to a news release issued Friday by RCMP, police responded to a home in the capital's 1600 block area, where paramedics were attending to a man who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

The victim was brought to Qikiqtani General Hospital by ambulance for more treatment.

The release says the man, who was not named, is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police then arrested Ohaituk Adam Emikotailuk, who has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Emikotailuk appeared in court Friday and remains in custody. He's next expected to appear in court on Monday, April 29, for a bail hearing.