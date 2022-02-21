Schools cancel activities in Iqaluit municipal buildings over vaccine passport

Starting March 31, people ages five and up will have to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use Iqaluit city facilities. Some parents now worry their school-aged children won't be able to use the arena or pool.

Isabelle Gingras has a child in elementary school who is not vaccinated, and she wants the city to reverse its decision.

"I don't think our kids should feel the consequences of that and be separated," said Gingras.

She hopes the City will follow in the footsteps of southern provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec, which have recently announced the gradual or complete lifting of vaccination passports.

The city's director of recreation, Stephanie Clark, said schools usually rent recreation facilities up to twice a week, but they will not be exempted from the rule.

"We would require proof of vaccination and identification of some sort from anyone who wants to participate," said Clark.

Clark said the city has not seen a drop in attendance since implementing a vaccine passport for people 12 and over on Feb. 7. On the other hand, rentals have declined considerably, mainly because the arena has been used as a distribution point for bottled water during the drinking water crisis, as well as the containment imposed to fight against COVID-19.

Doug Workman, chairperson of Iqaluit's district education authority, says the new vaccine rules means local schools will no longer be able to use city facilities like the pool and the rink.

Doug Workman, chairperson of the Iqaluit District Education Authority says he's dissapointed as an educator, but says the schools intend to follow the rules. (Travis Burke/CBC)

"We don't have the authority or the right to ask our students or parents of the students who has vaccinations and who doesn't," said Workman. "With that in mind, those two facilities will no longer be accessible to our students.

"I'm disappointed from an educator's point of view. It was a great facility for us to be able to use."

Workman said schools will now have to look for new recreational activities that avoid city facilities.

"It's a rule that's been put in place. I understand why it has been put in place and we have to respect it."

As of Feb. 14, 43 per cent of Iqalummiut ages 5 to 11 were double-vaccinated against COVID-19 and 68 per cent had one dose.

Of people aged 12 to 17, 86 per cent were fully vaccinated and 96 per cent had one dose.