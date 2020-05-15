Iqaluit RCMP investigating suspicious death

RCMP in Iqaluit say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened Friday morning.

In a news release sent Friday, police said they responded to a man in "medical distress" at around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block area.

The man was brought to the Qikiqtani General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

"The circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious and the RCMP are treating this as a homicide investigation."

The release said that the V Division Major Crimes Unit along with V Division Forensic Identifications Unit are investigating.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.