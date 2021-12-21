Iqaluit RCMP Special Constable charged with sex assault

Iqaluit RCMP Special Const. Mosesie Ikkidluak is facing three sex assault charges, according to a Tuesday news release from RCMP.

The charges date from 2008 to Sept. 2021, while Ikkidluak was off duty.

"The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve," said Chief Supt. Amanda Jones in the release.

"The criminal charges laid are very serious. These allegations do not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor does it represent what we stand for as a police service."

The release said no further information will be disclosed at this time.

It's unclear whether Ikkidluak is still working with the RCMP. An email to an RCMP media spokesperson was not immediately returned.