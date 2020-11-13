Iqaluit RCMP responding to 'critical incident' in 4000 block
The Iqaluit RCMP say its critical response team is responding to an incident in the 4000 block area of the city.
Police asking residents to stay away from 4121 to 4160 area
Iqaluit RCMP's critical response team is responding to an incident in the 4000 block of the city.
Police asked residents to stay away from the 4124 to 4160 section of the Road to Nowhere neighbourhood and avoid Imiqtarviminiq St.
A spokesperson for the Nunavut RCMP said they will release more information as it becomes available.