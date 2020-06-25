Iqaluit police make arrest and charge man for suspected bootlegging

Iqaluit police say they've arrested and charged a man who's suspected of bootlegging activity.

On Wednesday, Iqaluit RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in relation to an ongoing Liquor Act investigation, according to a news release Thursday.

Police seized 21 bottles 60-ounce liquor bottles and a large amount of cash, the release states.

A 29-year-old man from Iqaluit was arrested and is facing several Liquor Act related charges, including selling liquor to a minor.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 20 in Iqaluit, say RCMP.

"Bootlegging remains to be a concerning issue that is harming our beautiful communities and I encourage people to come forward to help reduce the harm and help keep our communities safe" said Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq.

Nunavut RCMP said anyone with information on illegal activities, including bootlegging can call their local police detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

As well, anyone struggling with alcohol or substance abuse or knows someone who is can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333 or by visiting the organization's website.