Iqaluit RCMP to wear body cameras in pilot program

Nunavut RCMP officers in Iqaluit will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Iqaluit deployment will help inform the broader Canada-wide initiative to equip front-line RCMP officers with body-worn cameras, according to an RCMP release Wednesday.

"With the support of the federal government and our contracted policing partners, I am committed to rolling out a body-worn camera program for all front-line police officers in the RCMP," reads a statement from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

The plan is to introduce the devices in November, according to a release by Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

"Our government recognizes this is not the only solution to addressing systemic racism and discrimination in policing and other institutions," he said in a written statement.

"We must keep working to remove systemic racism from these institutions, institutions that are meant to serve everyone living in this country equally and fairly."

The RCMP says the goal of the project is to evaluate best practices with existing technology in remote communities, and to engage with different groups in the territory about what they think of it.

That includes conversations with the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and the Native Women's Association of Canada.

"Body-worn cameras in Iqaluit will help strengthen accountability and public trust of the RCMP in the community," says a written statement by Chief Supt. Amanda Jones, the commanding officer of RCMP's V Division.

A series of recent police-related deaths of Inuit in Nunavut has sparked an outcry from Indigenous leaders and prompted the territory to start creating a civilian police review agency. "Police-related deaths" refer to deaths in police custody, detention or during or after interacting with police.

Between 2010 and July 2020, there were 13 police-related deaths in Nunavut, including nine deaths since 2013.

'People want transparency'

"I'm very happy that they've taken the initiative to say that this is very serious, that we need more accountability from our RCMP officers, and our government is in favour of any measurements which increases the transparency of our police services," said Nunavut Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak.

"People want transparency, people want accountability. People want to feel safe in the community."

The RCMP says what makes a national body-worn camera initiative complex for its more than 10,000 front-line police officers is managing the quantity of video.

A request for information was posted this week by Public Services and Procurement Canada on the RCMP's behalf to gather information from vendors on a management system that would include collecting, storing and disclosing the video.