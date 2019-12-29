Iqaluit RCMP investigate 'gruesome attack' outside men's shelter

Two men were the victims of a "gruesome attack" involving a snowmobile after leaving Iqaluit's Chartroom Lounge late Friday night.

An RCMP release sent Saturday evening says police responded to a complaint of "an assault in progress" near the men's shelter around midnight on Friday.

The release says the three men involved had been at the Chartroom Lounge, a recently opened sports bar adjacent to Iqaluit's only liquor store.

The 19-year-old suspect had a "conversation" with one of the others outside the bar, the release says, before the two victims, aged 28 and 29, walked toward the local men's shelter.

The suspect followed by snowmobile.

That's when the victims "were subject to a gruesome attack, by an individual operating a snowmobile at the time," the release reads.

Local media reported that the suspect is believed to have run the men over using the snowmobile. The younger victim was seriously injured and needed to be transported to Ottawa for further medical treatment.

None of the men were named in the release, but police did say the suspect was arrested "on scene without incident." No charges have yet been laid.

"Iqaluit RCMP are speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the discussion between the subjects outside of the Chart Room just before midnight," the release concludes.

The suspect can be held in custody for 72 hours, or until early Tuesday morning.

Those with information can contact police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.