Iqaluit RCMP looking for suspect in armed robbery

RCMP in Iqaluit are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Apex Quick Stop on Monday.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say police who were in the area responded to the report at around 5 p.m.

A male suspect was wearing black Nike pants, a black jacket, a skull mask, white gloves, and carrying a "fish-filleting variety of knife," RCMP say.

They say the man got away with about $200 cash before the police arrived. No one was injured during the robbery.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen the suspect flee, to contact police at 867-975-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.