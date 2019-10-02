Iqaluit RCMP ask residents to avoid area of 'potential armed and barricaded subject'
Iqaluit RCMP are on scene at the 200 block of housing in lower Iqaluit, residents asked to avoid area
Iqaluit RCMP request residents stay away from the 200 block of housing in the lower Iqaluit/Happy Valley area as they respond to an incident they say "involves a potential armed and barricaded subject with several others in the residence."
RCMP and city by-law members have the area cordoned off and are diverting traffic from the area.
In a press release Wednesday, police say they are trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution.
Anyone with information about the unfolding incident are asked to contact Iqaluit RCMP at 979-0123