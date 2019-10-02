Iqaluit RCMP ask residents to avoid area of 'potential armed and barricaded subject'

Iqaluit RCMP request residents stay away from the 200 block of housing in the lower Iqaluit/Happy Valley area as they respond to an incident they say "involves a potential armed and barricaded subject with several others in the residence."

RCMP and city by-law members have the area cordoned off and are diverting traffic from the area.

In a press release Wednesday, police say they are trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

Anyone with information about the unfolding incident are asked to contact Iqaluit RCMP at 979-0123