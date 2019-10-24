Iqaluit's Aquatic Centre wants kids swimming in more than just candy this Halloween

Iqaluit's Aquatic Centre is looking to give people in Iqaluit a healthier option for trick or treaters this Halloween.

The centre is selling discounted booklets of Aquatic Centre passes for households to hand out to youth looking for their candy fix.

Each pass — a booklet of 10 sells for $20 — allows a youth aged 12 and under access to the pool and the skating rink. The passes are redeemable from Nov. 1 to Dec 31.

"The recreation department just wanted to do something special for Halloween," said Rubina Hoque, guest services supervisor for the Aquatic Centre.

For every package sold, the Aquatic Centre will give $5 to the Jimmy Kilabuk fund— a city recreation fund that supports access to city recreation facilities for Inuit children and families on income assistance.

Since offering the passes last week, they have sold 20 packages as of Thursday, said Hoque. They will be available at the discounted rate until Oct. 31.