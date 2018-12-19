Skip to Main Content
Iqaluit RCMP block road as person barricades themselves in a home

RCMP in Iqaluit have blocked off a section of road near the 300 block of the city as they deal with a person barricaded inside of a home.

Iqaluit RCMP have blocked off a section of road near the old graveyard after a person barricades themselves in a home. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

RCMP officers in Iqaluit have blocked off a section of road near the 300 block of the city as they deal with a person barricaded inside of a home in the area.

The situation is under control, but emergency response teams remain in the area while crews continue their work, an RCMP spokeswoman wrote in an email. 

Police evacuated people living in the area as a matter of procedure and there is no immediate danger to residents. 

The area around house 137 in the 300 block is cordoned off by police tape while emergency crews work.

Two school buses delivering students to that neighbourhood have been cancelled by police. Parents of those children are asked to make other arrangements to get them home.  

The two buses cover the following schools: 

  • École de Trois-Soleils and the middle school 
  • Nakasuk school and Inuksuk high school 
Iqaluit RCMP say the situation is under control, but are asking people to stay clear of the area for now. (Jorden Konek/CBC) 

With files from Kirean Oudshoorn and Jordan Konek

