'Happy madness': English theatre debuts new comedy in Iqaluit

It's about life, family and finding happiness beyond money.

The Iqaluit Community Theatre is putting on its second production; You Can't Take It With You! debuts Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Inuksuk High School.

Grace Main, director of the theatre company, says it's a comedy for all ages. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

"Even if little children came they would enjoy very much the crazy characters in it. It's got some stereotyping in it and it's got just madness — madness, but happy madness. And the government tries to fix the situation. And of course it fails miserably," she said.

"It's about an overcrowded household; a multigenerational, overcrowded household of very happy people loving each other, having good days and bad days and sorting things out.

"And for the most part they've chosen to be happy and make a life not based on economic need or greed but based on happiness," said Main.

Iqaluit has had Inuktitut and French theatre companies for a while; this is only the second production of the new English theatre.

CBC videographer Travis Burke also has a role in the play. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

"It's like a bunch of yarn on the floor and it turns into something magnificent and then we get to share it with people," said Main.

"The friendships go deep and hard because we have so many experiences and we're vulnerable trying to do this. So we take a chance, we take a risk, we all hold hands and jump off the cliff."

There are also performances at Inuksuk High School on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.