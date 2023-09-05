No further investigation needed into Iqaluit plane crash, TSB says

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has closed its file on the Cessna 172 plane crash in Iqaluit last week, saying no further investigation is needed.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the TSB said the agency classified the crash as a "class 5 occurrence" which means an investigation "has little likelihood of identifying new safety lessons that will advance transportation safety."

According to a summary report from the TSB, the Cessna 172 was flying from Kuujjuaq, Que., to Iqaluit on Sept. 4.

The plane was operated by the Turkish Airlines Flight Academy, according to the TSB report.

The wreckage of the Cessna 172. The pilot survived and was taken into town on an all-terrain vehicle. (David Gunn/CBC News.)

"During the initial approach, the weather deteriorated and the aircraft was too high to complete the landing," according to the summary.

"The pilot then made a climb and a right turn to head west of the airport following an erratic route. The air traffic control service tried in vain to communicate with the pilot."

About 25 minutes later, the pilot realigned himself with the runway, before crashing about 2 km from the runway.

The pilot, the plane's only occupant, suffered minor injuries according to the report.