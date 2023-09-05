Small plane crash lands short of Iqaluit runway

A Cessna 172 plane crash landed in Iqaluit on Sunday night, about 2.5km short of the runway.

The aircraft was part of a group of planes which landed in Iqaluit Sunday night. Their markings and livery indicate they belong to the Turkish Airlines Flight Academy.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

The wreckage of the Cessna 172 that crash landed 2.5kms from the Iqaluit airport. The pilot survived and was taken into town on an all-terrain vehicle. (David Gunn/CBC News.)

Reached by phone, Iqaluit airport manager John Hawkins said the pilot was brought back by all-terrain vehicle, but didn't have information on the pilot's condition.

Hawkins said pictures of the wreckage have been sent to Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board to determine whether investigators will be sent to Iqaluit.

Transport Canada acknowledged CBC's request for comment, but did not have information available by publication time.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said the pilot survived the crash. The TSB is assessing the accident and has not sent investigators to Iqaluit, the spokesperson said.

A pair of Cessna 172 planes parked at the Iqaluit airport. Their markings and livery indicate they belong to the Turkish Airlines Flight Academy. (David Gunn/CBC News)

Reached by phone, the Turkish Airlines Flight Academy in Aydin, Turkey, requested to be contacted during regular business hours.

Hawkins said officials in Iqaluit were waiting for approval from Transport Canada before moving the wreckage, which rests among recreational cabins in the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park, outside Iqaluit.