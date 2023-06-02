Iqaluit's municipal candidates — a mix of veterans and newcomers — outline priorities

Municipal elections will take place across Nunavut on Oct. 23, with advanced polls opening this week on Monday.

In Iqaluit, there will be two ballots on election day: one for mayor and one for city council. Candidates for district education authorities in Apex and Iqaluit have been acclaimed.

Voters can cast their ballots at Abe Okpik Hall in Apex or at the Cadet Hall in Iqaluit from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In preparation for the election, CBC reached out to candidates with a list of questions. Read their answers below.

Kyle Sheppard

Kyle Sheppard is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Kyle Sheppard)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I have had the privilege of running for election in Iqaluit twice before and have served on city council for approximately six-and-a-half years, including serving as deputy mayor for most of the past year. This experience has given me valuable insights into the workings of our city government and the challenges we face. It has also allowed me to contribute to the positive work that is already underway and to identify excellent opportunities for the future of Iqaluit.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

The last challenging four-year term has shown me that there is an incredible amount of positive work happening in our city and great opportunities on the horizon. I want to lend my strengths and experience to the team that can help turn these opportunities into a reality for Iqaluit.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

Our city's greatest challenges continue to be housing shortages and the infrastructure gaps that are causing them, and I am committed to addressing these and other pressing issues as I highlight in my campaign.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

We can create many new housing opportunities by fast-tracking the development of new, affordable trucked water and sewer neighbourhoods. At the same time, we can use already secured federal funding to replace aged and leaking pipes now, ensuring we conserve the water supply we do have and allowing us to create and serve even more new homes. We can also immediately lower the cost of water for our residents as much of our water related capital costs can be addressed by the funding now in place, which is a big first step in helping with our cost of living challenges. Finally, to meet our current needs and future growth, we need to expand the services of our municipal enforcement team and provide additional support to our firefighter and paramedic crews to ensure the safety of our community.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

My experience on council has allowed me to build positive working relationships with my colleagues and I also bring viable solutions to the table, collaborating closely with council members and city administration to address residents' concerns and develop effective policies that improve services and promote the growth of our community while managing our financial constraints responsibly.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

When I'm not dedicating my free time to the work of council, I enjoy being out on the land or water with my family, and you can often find us at our cabin down the bay harvesting or relaxing with friends.

Romeyn Stevenson

Romeyn Stevenson is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Romeyn Stevenson)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

Yes. I first ran for council in 2009 and was elected. I have run in the three subsequent elections and have been re-elected each time. I was the deputy mayor from 2017-2019.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

There are a couple of very important projects that need completion before I can feel comfortable about leaving the City of Iqaluit. The waste transfer station and finding a real solution to the issues surrounding waste management are essential making Iqaluit a more livable city. The water crisis is still not solved. We currently are holding on with a water system inadequate for the size of our city. Lack of water infrastructure is limiting our city's growth.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

Iqaluit is a fast growing city, in a territory in the midst of a population boom. We are challenged by a housing crisis and the need for rapid development. The challenge for the next mayor and council will be to oversee huge development projects, which will involve densification and competing demands for municipal lands, while at the same time protecting the unique and beautiful character of our city.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Water, waste and responsible land development.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I am responsible and hard working and I have the experience to keep the city moving in the right direction.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I've been to every Arctic Winter Games since 2010.

Kimberly Smith

Kimberly Smith is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Kimberly Smith)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

Yes. I was appointed to city council in July of 2022 after a sitting councillor resigned. I was chosen by council from a list of candidates. To show council and the community that I was serious about serving, I turned to the community and gathered 240 signatures of support from residents who believed I would be a voice for them in chambers. Out of all who applied, I was the only one to have done this legwork.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

My work on council isn't finished yet. I was appointed mid-term, and have only been serving for 16 months. As you can expect, it has certainly been challenging but incredibly rewarding. There is much work left to do, and through that work, I want to continue to be an advocate for some of Iqaluit's most vulnerable residents.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

We have an urgent need for affordable housing that suits our lifestyles. We need to make that attainable, whether that be new trucked lots, privately developed subdivisions, or re-examining above ground utilidor, we must get new lands ready for new housing.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

I would like to see the creation of a youth outreach and drop-in centre created in or near the downtown core: a place where youth can have a safe environment that provides them with life skills and mental health resources. Our youth deserve better. We need to prioritize fixing our existing infrastructure. Yes, getting a larger water source is important, but with leaks and freeze-ups, so much of our existing water is wasted before it even reaches our taps. Lastly, our city is beautiful but sometimes it is difficult to see that. Littered throughout our neighbourhoods are burnt out or derelict houses, dumped vehicles, and garbage. I would like to see these abandoned buildings torn down, our town cleaned up, and something as simple as public trash receptacles placed throughout our city.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

One thing that anyone who knows me will tell you, I have never been able to be anyone but myself. I am unabashedly unashamed of who I am and, because of that, will fight for what's right. I am not afraid to stand up against discrimination and injustice, and will always be an ally to our community. As a red seal electrician, I possess a strong construction background. This allows me a deep understanding of projects and infrastructure. I was born and raised in Iqaluit. There is nothing more I wish for than to see her prosper.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

Thanks to my career in construction, I have been blessed with the chance to spend time in each of Nunavut's 25 beautiful communities. While every community has its charm, there is no place quite like our home.

Sam Tilley

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I was sworn into council Oct. 11, 2022. I have one year of experience.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

A year on city council was not long enough. I feel I can still represent the people of Iqaluit with passion and integrity for the next four years.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The biggest challenge I believe is continuing to upgrade the water and sewage system. Until Lake Geraldine is expanded or this next council finds a more permanent solution, water is the most challenging. I strongly believe we are more than on our way to finding that permanent solution.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Continue with the water and sewage upgrades, improve municipal services and youth.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Being able to contribute to the short-term and long-term wellbeing of Iqaluit. I will use my life experiences as a young member of the council to represent all citizens. I have learned many lessons through my challenges and experiences. Everything from educational advancements, professional work development and daily challenges. I feel that my path so far is very similar to many other Iqaluit citizens. I can use these lessons to provide leadership and examples of how to continue to grow given the challenges of daily living in Nunavut.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I like to travel to watch professional squash and I love my Ottawa Senators.

Matthew Clark

Matthew Clark is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Matthew Clark)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?'

No, I have never been elected as a municipal councillor before. This is my very first time offering to serve. That said I have been very active in our community and in the past have served as chairperson of the Uquutaq Society where not only did we create a new logo but we also worked hard to secure a new facility for the homeless men in Iqaluit. I also served as chairperson of the Inukshuk Guardian Society where we worked with Family and Children Services to open the new low barrier shelter — a place for anyone to find shelter no matter what. I also spent time as the president of Iqaluit Public Housing and as president of the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce. I have shown my commitment to making Iqaluit a better place for all of us, and I remain committed to that aim.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I believe that there are great things ahead for Iqaluit, and I believe that I bring a level of leadership and commitment to making things better for everyone. There are many challenges ahead for Iqaluit too, and I believe that we need to create a four-year strategic plan, and then stick to that plan. We are elected to be accountable to the citizens of our community, and we need to be accessible to all citizens. I would propose holding a monthly meet and greet with food and drink where citizens could meet with us, tell us how things are going, and what they would like to see. This can be brought back to council and acted on.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The city's infrastructure is a major challenge, and one that needs immediate and dedicated attention. Not only does this include our roads, but also our water and sewer and our public spaces, parks and sports facilities. Considering installation of above ground utilidors similar to other northern communities might enable Iqaluit to expand and to build more housing, which is desperately needed much quicker and at a lower cost then underground water and sewer. Expanding trucked water and sewer is another possibility. Fixing our roads and accessing federal grants that would allow us to repave new sections every year while also installing sidewalks would make our roads better and would make Iqaluit feel more like a capital city. Not to mention it would save on vehicle repairs.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

My top three priorities that I would champion at council include:

Infrastructure development, and building and living by a four-year strategic plan that would see improvements to roads, water and sewer as well as public spaces and sports facilities.

Public safety, and examining the increase in open consumption of liquor in public, assaults and robberies as well as domestic violence. Coming up with a plan to address this and making it better. Considering the declaration of a local state of emergency to access additional funding and support for policing and bylaw within Iqaluit.

Our youth are our future, so building a plan that would provide our youth activities and access to programs that would help them develop physically and emotionally and which would prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow. Expanding sports and recreation and listening to our youth to learn what they want.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I am a strong leader, and for the past 30 plus years I have always been in a leadership role. I am also a very good listener, and I am prepared to listen to and engage with our constituents. I believe that great things are possible for Iqaluit. Doing things the same way as we have always done them will not create change, and change is required. I want to lead that change. I want to work hard. I want to see how great Iqaluit can be.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 22 years prior to moving to Iqaluit, Nunavut. During that time I travelled all across Canada, and I spent my years of service training other military members on leadership and many other required skills for military service. I remained active with the Canadian cadet program through all of those years and was the commanding officer of five separate cadet units.

Lewis Falkiner MacKay

Lewis Falkiner-MacKay is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Lewis Falkiner-MacKay)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I first ran for council in 2012 after having been a resident since 1998 when my family relocated from Whitehorse. Eleven years later and now age 31, I'm once again the youngest male candidate.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

With 15 years of experience advising on public policy decisions at senior levels of northern governments, I'm eager for the opportunity to channel my expertise and enthusiasm into serving the community. I'll put the needs of our community first and help foster growth that makes sense for Inuit and locals who call Iqaluit home.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council to overcome?

I'm committed to removing municipal barriers to new housing, something that affects almost every person in the community and creates countless other issues. If elected, I will focus on taking action to help solve the water-related infrastructure challenges that prevent new housing. Iqaluit is not Igloolik. We are not on a small island with one little lake. The watershed that flows through our municipal bounds is larger than Vancouver Island. Yes, there are some challenges with accessing that water, but these are challenges that we can overcome. Yes, we are recovering from a water crisis, but we cannot stay in crisis mode forever.

If the short-term vision is pumping water, then let's install that infrastructure. Renting equipment and overpaying on emergency contracts year after year wasn't serving us. Long term I see opportunities for change that could save much-needed dollars and address the root causes. In the shorter term, let's look at improving our leaky, old utilidor system as a crucial part of the solution.

The bottom line is that Iqalungmiut need homes. I want to be part of the city council team that works together to really start making a difference that will last generations, not for just a year or two.

I also question the approach suggested by a number of other candidates around subsidies. It seems that further subsidizing water rates will increase demand and make this shortage worse, not better. Let's reinvest that money into infrastructure upgrades for the good of the community, or we'll be stuck in this situation for even longer.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Remove municipal barriers to new housing, including pushing to make more land available for development by Iqalungmiut and addressing inaction on boarded-up buildings.

Publish a prioritized list of transportation infrastructure upgrades from our transportation master plan, including turning lanes at the base of Plateau. Unlike some neighbourhood-specific projects, that Plateau intersection impacts close to half of Iqaluit's commuters.

Reintroduce a public transit system. It is time we stop pointing to a failed experiment from 20 years ago. Iqaluit is physically a small community. We know now to set a simple conservative schedule that can run on time, and to allow cash payments. With taxi fares fast approaching $10 per person, and more cars clogging our streets each year, we can't keep pretending that the taxi monopoly is our public transit system. It isn't.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Fully committed to being receptive and accessible to Iqalungmiut, I'm also a systems guy who has and will continue to do the leg work. I encourage Iqalungmiut to reach out for a copy of my complete platform, or better yet to share their municipal needs — becoming one of the many residents who contributed to it.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I'm really into board games, and am hoping to get some of the other candidates together for a good game of cards.

Swany Amarapala

Swany Amarapala is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Swany Amarapala)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

Yes, I was appointed in December of 2022 as a city councillor.



Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I care about the city I live in, not only for myself and my small family, but for the community and everyone who calls Iqaluit home.



What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The community's greatest challenge for council is to communicate and liaise with the federal government to make them aware of our rapid population growth and funnel more funding to help with land development, infrastructure and water and landfill maintenance.



If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

My top three priorities are:

Creating more recreational activities for youth. Youth are our future, and we need to challenge them and get them involved and more productive.

Land development as housing is an issue. In order to build and expand, the city needs to keep developing land at a consistent pace.

Reducing water and utility costs that have increased significantly for homeowners and renters alike. In order to obtain and retain more independent living, costs need to be reduced for people to be able to afford living independently and not depending on employment with housing.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Traits I have that I feel make me a good leader for my community are that I'm compassionate, I can bring a female youth perspective and I'm professional. These are traits I've gotten from volunteering in the community at the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline, Piviniit Thrift Store, and through my certification as an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Trainer (ASIST).



What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I was a rugby player and even won most valuable player once.

Harry Flaherty

Harry Flaherty is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Harry Flaherty)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I have never run for public office.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I moved to Iqaluit 40 years ago and have seen the changes and the challenges over the years. I feel I could contribute toward a better future for Iqalummiut, homeowners and businesses based on my participation with different organizations over the years and am determined to make changes for those I represent.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

Lack of structure and governance within city management and operations.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Get the new Iqaluit water reservoir completed on schedule and budget, lobby for infrastructure funding to upgrade water and sewer utilidor system, get proper infrastructure dollars for the roads, and build a community centre that could be used for community events and celebrations.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Over 35 years experience in major projects and have completed multimillion-dollar projects on schedule and on budget by being a team leader. I'm open minded and a good listener.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

Don't ever say it can't be done because I'm going to roll up my sleeves until it's done.

Daniel Legacy

Daniel Legacy is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Daniel Legacy)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I moved to Iqaluit almost a decade ago during the 2014 dump fire, or "Dumpcano." Through my time living in Iqaluit, I have worked as a policy analyst with the government of Nunavut (GN) and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA). I now work for QIA as a social researcher. Though this is the first time I'm running for council, I believe that the skills and knowledge gained working in territorial and Inuit governments, I am able to bring well-informed ideas and solutions to the table.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

Over the past several years, we have collectively experienced many more crises in Iqaluit whether house-fires, water, or increasing unaffordability. In spite of these and other serious challenges, I have also witnessed how Iqalummiut come together as a community during times of crisis to take care of one another. This is why I feel very strongly that during crises, communications is key. Our municipal leaders have to make sure that messaging is clear, accurate, and consistent. As a city councillor, I will work with city administration to ensure messaging, community engagements and consultation is constantly improved.

Related to the affordability crisis, I feel strongly that one of the most pressing issues that affects everyone in Iqaluit is the housing crisis. The lack of affordable appropriate housing is a primary factor of the brain-drain of young talented Inuit, Iqalummiut, and Nunavummiut who leave our city because they cannot find housing — let alone affordable housing. I think about this a lot and one solution I want council to consider is the introduction of a rental cap so market rental rates cannot increase more than a certain percentage annually. This would help tame the rental-market, so that people who rely on rental units for housing can continue to afford it. A rental cap is one tool that other Canadian cities have in place, so this is not a new idea, but it is one that can easily be applied in Iqaluit.

Another housing solution that is well within the city's jurisdiction is to introduce an empty unit levy or tax, much like the City of Ottawa had introduced. The issue of empty units is one that has been brought up by many people and at the Legislative Assembly. An empty unit tax or levy would target large landlords (i.e. NorthView, federal housing and GN housing) who allow multiple units to sit empty for various reasons. This tax would incentivize them to fix and fill the

units quickly, or face paying this tax.

We are in a housing crisis and I am concerned that our city will continue to expand at the expense of Iqalummiut, squeezing people out of the housing and rentals market. We need to explore all options that can alleviate this crisis. I do not want Iqaluit to be a bureaucratic work camp, and I will work with other levels of government and stakeholders to prevent this. As Iqaluit continues to grow over the next five to 10 years, I want to see all Iqalummiut benefit and grow

with our city.

Gabriel Ross

Gabriel Ross is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Gabriel Ross)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I have not run for municipal councillor before.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I was the territorial manager for CIBC for seven years. I have experience in financial management, HR, and real estate development. I feel my skills would be well utilized in helping the city grow and prosper. I want to focus on development and opening up new lots for single family homes. There is a large unmet demand for folks to own their own homes and I think I can help push that priority forward.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

Greatest challenge continues to be hiring and retaining talent and building a pipeline for future staff. I want to bring an employee-focused mindset to council in order to improve working conditions for city workers so that we can build and maintain a strong team.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

New housing, roads and municipal enforcement (more in core and more focus on stray dogs).

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I have experience leading a team across the territory and managing a large budget. I've also developed a lot of relationships with key stakeholders in the territory that I think would be beneficial.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I used to be a competitive fencer in my younger years.

Camilius Egeni

Camilius Egeni is running as a candidate for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Camilius Egeni)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

No, I have not run to be a municipal council before. This is my first attempt for an elected political position.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

The present council members have failed Iqalummiut. The Iqaluit water crises, where the residents had to scramble for access to drinking water, is still vivid in our minds. The incident is similar to what one would expect from a developing nation, where long-term plans and strategies are lacked. A yearly inspection could have helped to identify and rectified the issue and a lifecycle plan of such a key infrastructure was lacking. There was no oversight and that led to the water catastrophe. The mayor and council lack the necessary knowledge and experience to run the city that has grown.

Iqalummiut must be provided with good drinking water at an affordable rate. It is an essential human need. It has reached to the level that children might have to forgo taking morning bath before going to schools just to save on cost.

With the current escalated water bills, and soaring property taxes, Iqalummiut are feeling the pains in their wallets. Families with children must choose between feeding their children with nutritious foods and paying the city's escalated water bills and property taxes.

What we are seeing is nothing but a symptom of a broken system. They can't tax the residents to death. We must seek alternative funding sources and invest strategically to meet our future needs.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The development of land to build more houses to accommodate the growing population and address homelessness, and provide drinking water at an affordable rate.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Get the water bill down to an affordable rate.

Develop land for more buildings to address homelessness.

New plan and strategy for the sewage and dump sites.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Over 25 years in public service with experience in budgeting and public administration.

Long time Iqaluit resident. I have lived in the city for more than 25 years, so I understand the city and what the people want to see done.

I am a motivator, trainer and mentor.

I believe in supporting the most vulnerable individuals among us.

Open communication and I am never afraid of making important decisions.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I love music and can dance too. I'm a good soccer player and am unassuming, easy-going and friendly. I write for fun too.