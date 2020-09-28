Iqaluit mother says RCMP pointed weapons at son who was going hunting

An Iqaluit mother is speaking out after police allegedly pointed guns at her son when he was walking in town with a hunting rifle late last week.

Janet Brewster said in a series of posts on Twitter that officers "pointed four high-powered weapons" at one of her sons who was heading out to go hunting.

"My beautiful son just happened to have the misfortune of walking out of our home at the wrong time," Brewster said.

"I can't even begin to describe how terrifying it was to see these people point their guns at my child."

It appears the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

TW: Gun Violence<br><br>As a mother who has raised hunters, a main gun safety rule has always been ‘never, ever point a gun at a person.’<br><br>Yesterday the RCMP pointed four high powered weapons at one of my sons who had left our home to go hunting with his gun and gear slung on his back. <a href="https://t.co/UD2iSi5Ro2">pic.twitter.com/UD2iSi5Ro2</a> —@pitsiulaaq

Iqaluit RCMP said in a news release Monday that they received a complaint on Friday afternoon about a male wearing camouflage, pointing a long-barrelled rifle down the hill near DJ's Specialties store.

Police say they conducted "extensive patrols" but didn't initially didn't find the suspect. However, "during the course of the investigation" they observed a male wearing camouflage clothing with a rifle slung over his shoulder walking in the 200-block area.

RCMP say they conducted a "high-risk arrest" and took the young man into custody. But they later determined that he wasn't the same suspect, though police said he matched the description of the suspect.

Police said the man was released with no charges and they've been in contact with the family.

Brewster, who CBC has asked for an interview, said on Twitter that her son was "calm and compliant," but she questioned why pointing guns at him was necessary.

"There has to be a better way than this. Not everyone can remain calm in this situation, and this is why people die," she said.

"Pointing guns at people shouldn't be the go-to."

My beautiful son just happened to have the misfortune of walking out of our home at the wrong time.<br><br>He was calm and compliant, and was allowed to leave in time to catch his boat before the tide went out. <a href="https://t.co/pRY4n3ZTZm">pic.twitter.com/pRY4n3ZTZm</a> —@pitsiulaaq

Her Twitter thread had hundreds of likes, comments and re-tweets.

Brewster said it's common for Nunavummuit to carry guns, especially near the water, and that it's recognized under the Nunavut Agreement that Inuit have rights to hunt and harvest wildlife.

She said her son had removed the bolts on the gun when transporting it, pointing out that's what "responsible gun owners" do.

Brewster said an officer suggested that had her son been using a rifle case, it may have changed the outcome, which she recommended to other hunters.

Ultimately she said her son was able to make the boat and still go hunting before the tide went out.

RCMP said they are still looking for the suspect at DJ's and urged anyone who may have information to get in touch.