Iqaluit RCMP seek public's help in locating missing man

Nunavut RCMP included this file photo of Takialuk Sagiatook in a release calling for public information on his whereabouts. Sagiatook has not been seen since Nov. 15. (Nunavut RCMP)

Iqaluit RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating a missing man last seen late last week.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Takialuk Sagiatook was last seen on the morning of Nov. 15, walking on the Apex bridge toward the beach.

Sagiatook was reported missing, and police and family are concerned for his safety.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, 140 pounds, and a medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes, and a moustache, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information on Sagiatook's whereabouts is asked to call Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.