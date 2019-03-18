Iqaluit RCMP seek help in locating missing man

Iqaluit RCMP are asking the public to help find Ambar Roy, who was reported missing after he missed his flight out of the city last week.

Roy, 18, was visiting the Nunavut capital with his parents and missed his return flight last Tuesday, police said in a news release Monday.

An RCMP spokesperson said it appears that Roy had returned to the airport on Wednesday and Thursday, but no travel ticket was issued. He was last seen leaving the airport at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police did not indicate where Roy had come from, or where he was supposed to fly to after leaving Iqaluit.

Roy is five foot six inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has a slim build. He has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Roy was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage sweater, a blue sweater and brown running shoes with white print. He was carrying an olive-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or, in the event of an emergency, the Nunavut RCMP dispatch centre at 867-979-1111.