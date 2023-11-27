Content
RCMP investigating alleged theft at Iqaluit minor hockey association

Nunavut RCMP says its investigating an alleged theft at the Iqaluit Amateur Hockey Association — the group which organizes minor hockey in the territorial capital.

More than $5,000 alleged to have been stolen

Nick Murray · CBC News ·
A yellow circular logo is embedded into the ice at a hockey rink
The Iqaluit Amateur Hockey Association's logo beneath the ice at the Arctic Winter Games arena in Iqaluit. Nunavut RCMP say they're investigating an alleged theft of more than $5,000. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

Nunavut RCMP say they are investigating an alleged theft at the Iqaluit Amateur Hockey Association — the group which organizes minor hockey in the territorial capital.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the RCMP said they received a report in March 2023 involving a theft of more than $5,000.

In a statement posted to the group's Facebook page Monday morning the hockey association's president Tooma Natsiq said the new board was advised in the fall of the police report, but that no current board members were involved in the incident.

"It has recently come to our attention through news reports that funds from the Iqaluit Amateur Hockey Association have been reported stolen," Natsiq wrote in the post.

"Upon receipt of this information I immediately requested a meeting with the RCMP investigators to receive a briefing on the investigation."

Natsiq said they're cooperating with the RCMP investigation and taking steps to ensure the matter is properly resolved.

This season, more than 200 kids were registered to play minor hockey in Iqaluit.

