Iqaluit mayor announces resignation on Twitter

Kenny Bell has announced his resignation as the mayor of Iqaluit after going to Iceland on a city-funded trip and then missing the conference he was supposed to be attending.

"After discussing with my family and friends I have made the decision to resign my position of Mayor of @CityofIqaluit as of today," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "It has been an absolute pleasure and honour representing the city, our council, our community and our territory."

He did not say why he is resigning.

Through a city communications person, Iqaluit chief administrative officer Amy Elgersma said Bell was in Reykjavik, Iceland, to represent the city as a delegate and speaker at the recent Arctic Circle Conference — a trip paid for with city funds.

Bell "informed city administration this morning that he didn't attend the sessions," Elgersma stated.

"He has not provided an explanation but has offered to repay the city for the trip expenses. City council will review the matter," she stated.

Elgersma is still chief administrative officer until Nov. 11, but resigned last month after 23 years with the city.

The city has called for an emergency city council meeting Tuesday evening.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the city said deputy mayor Solomon Awa will fill-in as mayor and Coun. Kyle Sheppard will serve as deputy mayor "until council determines or until the next municipal election." That election is set to take place next fall.

Bell was elected for a four-year term as mayor in October 2019.

He had previously sat as a councillor between 2012 and 2015 but resigned from that position too, citing frustration with the way the city was being managed.

The release said Bell "passionately" served the community during his tenure.

"It is not a small thing to step up and represent your community in this capacity, and the municipality thanks Kenny for his years of service."

In a thread of tweets Tuesday, Bell went on to thank the people and organizations he worked with, represented, and criticized.

"Thank you to the @GovofNunavut who I frequently called out, I hope you know it was my job to call for better services, you are all very fine people trying hard," he wrote.

During Bell's time as mayor, Iqaluit went through a water crisis.

The city of nearly 8,000 went for two months without clean tap water a year ago after hydrocarbons were detected in the water and ultimately traced to the city's water treatment plant.

In the spring, Bell posted on Facebook that he punched a man who approached him outside a grocery store, looking for a fight. Afterward, CBC News learned that Bell had pleaded guilty to a charge of assault in 2006 .

Radio-Canada has reached out to Bell for an interview.