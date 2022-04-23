Iqaluit mayor involved in physical altercation outside grocery store, according to Facebook post

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell was involved in a physical altercation that ended with him punching another man in the face, according to a post he made on Facebook.

Bell writes that he was about to do some grocery shopping at lunch on Friday when a man approached him and said "I want to fight you" and punched Bell in the chest.

Bell responded by punching the man in the face with his left hand, according to the Facebook post, and the man ran away.

CBC News was unable to reach Bell for comment and the RCMP was not available to say whether any charges had been filed in the incident.

In another Facebook post, Bell wrote that "no one should be scared to go to a grocery store."