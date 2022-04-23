Skip to Main Content
Iqaluit mayor involved in physical altercation outside grocery store, according to Facebook post

Iqaluit's Mayor Kenny Bell said he was walking into a grocery store when a man approached him and punched him in the chest, he responded by punching the man in the face.

Kenny Bell said a man approached him saying he wanted to fight, the two traded punches and the man left

Kenneth Bell, mayor of Iqaluit, wrote on Facebook that he was involved in a physical altercation with a man outside a grocery store on Friday. (David Gunn/CBC)

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell was involved in a physical altercation that ended with him punching another man in the face, according to a post he made on Facebook. 

Bell writes that he was about to do some grocery shopping at lunch on Friday when a man approached him and said "I want to fight you" and punched Bell in the chest. 

Bell responded by punching the man in the face with his left hand, according to the Facebook post, and the man ran away. 

CBC News was unable to reach Bell for comment and the RCMP was not available to say whether any charges had been filed in the incident.

In another Facebook post, Bell wrote that "no one should be scared to go to a grocery store."

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell's Facebook account posted this comment on his post about the altercation outside a grocery store. (Screenshot from Kenny Bell's Facebook )
