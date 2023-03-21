Iqaluit man found not guilty of attempted murder in 2019 snowmobile attack

A Nunavut judge has found an Iqaluit man not guilty of attempted murder in connection with a snowmobile attack in Iqaluit in 2019.

Jordan Kovic, 23, was also sentenced to time served on the lesser charge of aggravated assault. He had earlier pleaded guilty to that charge, in connection with the same incident.

Kovic was charged after the attack in Iqaluit in December 2019 where he repeatedly ran over a man with a snowmobile.

That man, 28, was airlifted to Ottawa and survived the incident but suffered lasting injuries.

Kovic, who was 19 at the time, was also charged with assault with a weapon for running over another man that night, who ran to the safety of the men's shelter, and one count of breaching his bail conditions.

Justice Susan Charlesworth issued her decision Friday afternoon in Iqaluit. Charlesworth also heard sentencing submissions from Crown and defence lawyers before deciding to issue her sentencing decision on the aggravated assault conviction immediately.

The incident with the snowmobile was captured on video from nearby security cameras at Iqaluit's beer and wine store, men's shelter and Chartroom Lounge.

Eva Tache-Green, Kovic's lawyer, had argued throughout the trial that Kovic has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and was not in control of his actions during the attack.

The victim of the attack also spoke in court and explained that since the incident, he has had trouble getting around and had to change jobs because of his injuries.

"I do not have much physical motion and not much strength," he said, speaking to the court over the phone from Igloolik.

Kovic 'devastated and riddled with guilt'

Kovic also addressed the court and apologized to the victims and their families and asked for forgiveness.

"I am devastated and riddled with guilt," Kovic said.

Tache-Green had asked for a sentence of time served, outlining Kovic's remorse for the attack, his difficult upbringing and the fact that he had no previous criminal record.

She also noted that much of Kovic's time in custody was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which often prevented him from accessing programs at the jail or even from going outside for fresh air.

Crown lawyer Emma Baasch asked for a sentence of five to seven years and a three year probation order.

A clinical psychiatrist and a forensic psychologist who testified during the trial confirmed Kovic's FASD diagnosis.

Charlesworth found that while Kovic intended to severely injure the man, he did not intend to kill him, and that his injuries have changed his life significantly.

Although Charlesworth said she couldn't comment directly on how Kovic's FASD affected what happened that night, she said it "played a role."

Charlesworth also imposed a three-year probation order and an order to not consume alcohol or drugs for one year upon release.

Kovic must not have contact with either of the victims from that night unless they consent to it in writing, Charlesworth said.

Kovic's family members, who filled up half the courtroom, cried and hugged when the verdict was read.