RCMP charge Iqaluit man with child exploitation offences

Nunavut RCMP have arrested Craig Dunphy, 55, of Iqaluit, and charged him with child exploitation offences.

Dunphy is charged with two counts of luring a child, one count of procuring a child, and one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

In a press release Friday, Nunavut RCMP said they began an investigation into allegations against Dunphy on Sept. 23. Police say Dunphy's arrest followed a joint investigation by Iqaluit RCMP and the newly formed Special Victim's Unit.

Iqaluit RCMP Cpl. Dmitri Malakhov said the new Special Victim's Unit came into effect this summer.

"It's staffed by three police officers with a broad range of experience in sexual offences and child exploitation offences," Malakhov told CBC News. "They're tasked with reviewing all the sexual offence investigations within the territory ... involving kids under [the age of] 12."

Malakhov said he believes the charges in this case may be the first major charges the unit has been involved with in Nunavut.

Dunphy was scheduled to appear in an Iqaluit courtroom Friday afternoon for a first appearance.

The RCMP said its investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have information on Dunphy's activities or who may have been a victim Dunphy's to contact the Iqaluit RCMP.