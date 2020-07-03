Iqaluit man charged with bootlegging, 20 bottles of liquor seized

A 29-year old Iqaluit man was arrested Tuesday for bootlegging after 20 large bottles of liquor were seized from his home.

RCMP said in a Thursday news release that they charged the man with one count of "keeping liquor for sale without lawful authority," a violation of Nunavut's Liquor Act.

They said the latest charges are part of an "ongoing ... investigation into allegations of bootlegging" by local RCMP.

The release encouraged residents to "support [RCMP] efforts in identifying those who cause harm from bootlegging."

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to next appear in court on August 30.