Iqaluit man charged with bootlegging, 20 bottles of liquor seized
A 29-year old man was arrested Tuesday for bootlegging after 20 large bottles of liquor were seized from his home.

RCMP said the arrest is part of an 'ongoing ... investigation into allegations of bootlegging.' (CBC)

A 29-year old Iqaluit man was arrested Tuesday for bootlegging after 20 large bottles of liquor were seized from his home.

RCMP said in a Thursday news release that they charged the man with one count of "keeping liquor for sale without lawful authority," a violation of Nunavut's Liquor Act.

They said the latest charges are part of an "ongoing ... investigation into allegations of bootlegging" by local RCMP.

The release encouraged residents to "support [RCMP] efforts in identifying those who cause harm from bootlegging."

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to next appear in court on August 30.

