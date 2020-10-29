Iqaluit man charged with attempted murder

An Iqaluit man was charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement following an investigation of an apparent stabbing at a residence in the 300-block area of the city early Tuesday evening, police said in a statement Thursday.

Eliyah Jonah, 46, was arrested and appeared before a justice of the peace where he was remanded into custody until his scheduled appearance at the Nunavut Court of Justice Nov. 17.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital and received medical care, according to Iqaluit RCMP.

"The victim was later medevac'd to the South to seek further treatment and is expected to make a full recovery," read the statement.

Iqaluit RCMP is continuing to investigate the matter and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to contact them at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent by text to Crime Stoppers by texting to NWTNUTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).