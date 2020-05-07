Iqaluit RCMP lay bootlegging charges after seizing 36 bottles of liquor

A man from Iqaluit is facing charges after police seized over $5,000 of liquor from an Apex residence earlier this week.

According to a news release, Iqaluit RCMP initiated an investigation into illegal sales of alcohol in the community on Monday. During the course of that investigation, they executed a search warrant at the Apex residence.

Police seized 36 1.7-litre bottles, representing an estimated street value of $5,760, the release states.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with keeping liquor for sale without lawful authority, and selling liquor without lawful authority.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 16 in Iqaluit.