Iqaluit's library closes for maintenance and staff shortage issues 

A fuel spill cleanup on soil outside the Iqaluit Centennial Library means the city's library will be closed from next Monday to Oct. 12.

"There are plans to work on re-sloping the sewer line to improve drainage," said Seane d'Argencourt-Printup, the manager of communications at Nunavut's Department of Culture and Heritage. "Additionally, the library's fuel tank will be replaced and there will be soil remediation to address a small fuel spill."

This closure is also "unfortunately necessary" due to a temporary staff shortage, d'Argencourt-Printup said.

The library is expected to re-open on Oct. 13, 2022 for regular business, a news release said Tuesday.

Items to be returned can be placed into the book drop located at the front of the building, the government release said.

But all library programs will be cancelled during the closure period.

During the closure, people will still be able to access the library's Wi-Fi network from outside of the building and in the parking lot area.

The name of the network is 'ICL_Patron' and the password is 'iclpatron'. This password is case sensitive and all characters are lowercase.

Users can also sit on a picnic table beside the library building to use the Wi-Fi.