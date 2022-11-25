Iqaluit library closed for weeks due to a lack of staff

The Iqaluit public library has been closed for more than five weeks and according to the Government of Nunavut, which operates the facility, it will be closed for at least six weeks longer.

The Iqaluit Centennial Library first closed its doors on Oct. 18.

Last weekend, high school student Jonathan Enuaraq said he walked to the library with hopes of doing some research.

When he got there, he saw that the gate was locked.

"The sign in front said due to staffing issues … they couldn't operate the actual library part of it. That was quite a shock," Enuaraq said.

Ron Knowling, the library services manager for the territory, confirmed the closure is due to staffing issues after the previous librarian retired. A new librarian is expected to start work in January, but Knowling said the government has had trouble finding someone qualified to operate the library in the interim.

He said not just anyone can run the facility as the job requires technical knowledge.

"We're working as hard as we can to get the library open as quickly as possible," he said.

"This is extraordinary. And it certainly isn't something that any of us wanted."

The long-term closure makes it the longest the Iqaluit library has been shut down to the public in at least 15 years.

It's not the only recent closure of the facility, either. In mid-September, a cleanup of fuel spilled on the soil outside as well as staffing issues saw the library close for about a month.

"It's an unfortunate outcome that no one wanted and no one expected," Knowling said of the ongoing closure.

Jonathan Enuaraq is a high school student. He says he depends on the library for internet access and more. (Emma Djwa/CBC)

For people like Enuaraq, it's been a tough adjustment to make.

"A lot of people, myself included, we go to the library because not everyone can afford internet or books, so it's a great place to see what's going on around the world," he said.

"And now that it's closed a lot of people don't have access to that."

For now, Iqaluimmuit can still access the library's Wi-fi network on the bench outside.

The name of the network is "ICL_Patron" and the password is "iclpatron" (quotes not included). This password is case sensitive and all characters are lowercase.