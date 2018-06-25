Prisoner who incited 2018 Iqaluit jail riot sentenced

An Iqaluit man who incited a riot at the Baffin Correctional Centre in 2018 has been sentenced to 33 months in jail.

Justice Paul Bychok said Gary Arnaquq, 38, "bears an extremely high degree of responsibility for what happened."

Shortly before 10 p.m. on June 20, 2018, a prison guard noticed a small crowd in one cell of the Charlie Unit of the jail, Bychok said in his April 24 written decision.

Twice that day guards had stopped prisoners in the same unit from punching holes in their cell walls to smuggle drugs, the judge said.

When the guard called for backup, Arnaquq shouted for other prisoners to help him prevent the guards from entering the cell.

"There's only a couple of them, they can't take us … Get the guards, get the guards," Arnaquq said, according to the court decision.

Prisoners greatly outnumbered staff, who then retreated, while prisoners blocked most of the windows and cameras into the unit, Bychok said.

JP Deroy, the director of the Baffin Correctional Centre, looks out on the damage inside Charlie unit following a June 20, 2018 riot. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

Over the next eight hours, prisoners caused extensive damage throughout the unit, including to its ceilings and windows.

Crown prosecutors estimated the total damage to be about $1.9-million, including the cost of temporarily housing prisoners outside the territory.

In coming to his decision, Bychok listed a number of aggravating factors, including that Arnaquq:

Incited the riot and violence against guards.

Encouraged other prisoners to harm the guards and trash the facility.

Has a lengthy criminal record, including participating in another riot.

"Mr. Arnaquq incited the mayhem out of anger and a desire to get even with the authorities," Bychok concluded.

Judge denies enhanced credit for remand

But Bychok also noted Arnaquq's mental health in prison.

Inmates involved in the June 20, 2018 riot ripped sinks off the wall in the bathroom of the Baffin Correctional Centre. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

Arnaquq, a father of three, told Bychok he has been treated for panic attacks in prison, is the "dark sheep" of his family, has stopped using drugs and is "trying to get out of violence."

Arnaquq has over 27 months left in his sentence to serve.

Bychok refused to give Arnaquq the usual enhanced credit for time in remand. Prisoners awaiting trial and — if found guilty — sentencing, typically receive 1.5 days of credit for every one day spent in jail.

Bychok denied the enhanced credit for Arnaquq because he "attempted repeatedly to frustrate this court" by refusing to attend his court appearances.

In total, Arnaquq refused to attend court eight times, Bychok said.

That includes for his trial in February, which Bychok conducted in Arnaquq's absence.