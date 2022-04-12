With Nunavut's COVID-19 restrictions lifted, more inmates in Iqaluit can join cultural program

Twice as many inmates at correctional facilities in Iqaluit will learn how to make and use hunting equipment and sleds, and then go out on the land to practise what they've learned.

On Monday, COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted across Nunavut. That means programs like the cultural classes at the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility in Iqaluit can return to full capacity.

"There's always a lot of interest for these programs," said Pauloosie Nuyalia, who is the manager responsible for cultural programming at the facility.

"When they reconnect with their culture and start to understand who they are, that's when the healing really starts."

Nuyalia said the program was taking clients on a rotating basis in groups of threes, but can now increase that to six inmates. The program is a cultural approach to rehabilitating prisoners: through it, offenders learn hands-on skills that range from traditional tools and activities to parenting classes.

Young offenders, women and men all have the opportunity to participate since the program rotates between Iqaluit's correctional facilities.

The current group is learning how to make qamutiiq sleds, harpoons and uluit.

Jamie Erkloo, who is from Pond Inlet, has so far made two uluit — Inuit knives — and is working on a child-sized qamutiiq used for sliding.

Inmates can either send their completed projects home or sell them. The facility reopened its crafts and carvings sale at the beginning of April.

Erkloo said there's another benefit to taking the program, too: a change of scenery.

"It gets me out of [the facility] for a day and I get to work on things like this," he said.

There's also an in-house portion of the program where Nuyalia's team teaches in a classroom setting. He approaches that as a conversation with the class, in case they've forgotten what they previously learned.

"[That] can include a little bit of parenting and a lot of ... wisdom from the elders," he explained.