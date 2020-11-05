Iqaluit Humane Society may have to close doors if it doesn't find new space

The Iqaluit Humane Society may close if it can't find a new building to call home.

The city-owned building the shelter operates out of now is being torn down in September 2021, leaving the humane society scrambling to find a new place before then.

The humane society started a fundraiser with the goal of raising $1 million to build a new building. Since Oct. 25 it has raised more than $114,000.

"We'd like to see ourselves expand our programs to be more of a Nunavut-wide, animal rescue and wellness centre," said Janelle Kennedy, president of the Iqaluit Humane Society.

The Iqaluit Humane Society is currently in Building 1342, which will be torn down in September 2021. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Kennedy says the main operation of the shelter is providing a home to animals that no longer have one. Right now, the shelter has about 23 dogs, which Kennedy says is typical.

"For such a small ... total population, I mean, we can see anywhere from three to six animals a week come into the shelter," said Kennedy.

Some are kept inside the small space the shelter operates out of at Building 1342, while larger animals live outside in a makeshift kennel — put together with a metal frame and tarp.

Kennedy says the majority of the dogs they get are not loose on the street being picked up, but rather surrendered by owners.

"People have to surrender their animals for all kinds of reasons," said Kennedy. "They change jobs, they change housing."

$20K lawsuit over sled dogs

The human society is also dealing with an ongoing lawsuit over accusations that say it sent a local dog team owner's puppies South.

Meeka Mike, a dog team owner in Iqaluit, has been raising traditional dog teams for 25 years. In 2018, eight of her sled dog puppies went missing. Mike believes members of the public took them to the humane society, which then sent them down South.

The humane society has a deal with Canadian North to send dogs down South when they can't be housed. Kennedy says the humane society holds animals for 72 hours before they are put up for adoption. She says there are not enough people in Iqaluit to adopt animals and that's why they can be sent South.

Dogs at the Iqaluit Humane Society. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Kennedy says she has run into situations where they keep animals for several weeks before they are sent South, only to have the owners come forward looking for their pet later.

"I tried to reassure people and say in the past, the animal would have been destroyed if we weren't here," said Kennedy.

"If you don't come fast enough to pick them up, then at least you could know that they're still alive and well, and will be looked after. But it is complicated."

Between the 1950s and 1970s, about 20,000 sled dogs were killed in Inuit Nunangat.

The era is commonly referred to as the dog slaughter.

'I think there is a saviour mentality,' says dog team owner

"Nunavut hasn't healed from that. And now young people are starting to reclaim the culture of having dog teams," said Laura Churchill, a local dog team owner.

Churchill has had her dog team for three years and is apprenticing under Mike.

Laura Churchill, a local dog team owner, wants to see more Inuit involvement at the humane society. (David Gunn/CBC)

Churchill wants to see the humane society put in a greater effort to reunite pets with their families before they are sent South. She says she has friends that have had their dogs sent down South by the humane society.

"I think there is a saviour mentality that Inuit can't keep dogs or that they're not looked after properly," said Churchill. "I feel that they don't respect Inuit or believe that we can take good care of dogs."

Churchill doesn't want to see the humane society close, but definitely wants to see some changes, such as having Inuit on the humane society's board — something Kennedy admits it does not currently have, but would welcome.

"If she [Kennedy] wants to be a part of building a better relationship between people and dogs here in Nunavut, then she needs to start by first giving Inuit their dogs back and respecting us if she expects us to respect them," said Churchill. "Because it goes both ways."

Kennedy said if they have a new shelter, they will be able to expand programming, such as hire Inuit and teach about cultural values of dog ownership.

The humane society has recently applied for the Arctic Inspiration Prize. The city of Iqaluit wrote a letter of support for the humane society's application.

There is currently no location chosen for where the humane society could go before its current building is demolished in 2021.