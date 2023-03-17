Iqaluit Housing Authority brings in replacement workers during strike

The Iqaluit Housing Authority has brought in replacement workers to do the jobs of unionized employees who are on strike, saying it's necessary in order to make sure work isn't left undone.

"Our focus is on ensuring that the public interest is protected and critical tenant issues are adequately addressed during this labour dispute," wrote Kendra King, an assistant manager with the housing authority, in an emailed statement to CBC on Tuesday.

In a message to CBC Monday, Nunavut Employees Union president Jason Rochon criticized the housing authority's decision, calling it "scab" labour.

Hiring replacement workers is a controversial practice, often seen as undercutting union efforts to pressure employers for a more favourable deal.

About 13 employees represented by the union walked off the job last Friday over a wage offer of between 1.25 and 1.5 per cent, which the union feels is too low. On Sunday, the Iqaluit Housing Authority subsequently locked them out, meaning striking workers can't return to their jobs until the housing authority lifts the lockout.

When asked why the housing authority chose to lock out workers, King said it was necessary to make sure services were maintained consistently.

The Nunavut Employees Union, which is part of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, is calling for increased wages and allowances, and no concessions.

Rochon has said the housing authority's offer isn't good enough and the union is seeking an increase that covers inflation.

The union has written to the Nunavut Housing Corporation to ask them to increase the amount it's willing to negotiate for all local housing organizations.

When asked what the Iqaluit Housing Authority thought about that call, King said she had no comment. To end the dispute, she said, they have made "reasonable" proposals to the Nunavut Employees Union and "remain willing to negotiate a fair deal."

She had no comment on how long the strike could stretch on for.

As of Wednesday, the union said it doesn't have an update to share on the strike.