2 house fires break out in Iqaluit in 24 hours, no injuries reported

Firefighters endured frigid temperatures to battle two house fires that broke out in Iqaluit between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

Both occurred in the city's Tundra Ridge neighbourhood.

Clouds of smoke could be seen over Tundra Ridge on Friday afternoon. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

Clouds of black smoke could be seen over the hills of the area on Friday afternoon, where a single home had caught fire around 2 p.m.

Firefighters were on scene with two trucks, but the house collapsed and a nearby vehicle was destroyed.

The first fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a single storey, multi-family four-plex Iqaluit Housing unit, acting fire chief Nelson Johnson said in an email.

No injuries were reported in the house fire Thursday evening in Iqaluit at this four-plex. (David Gunn/CBC)

Johnson said 20 firefighters, two fire units and one ambulance attended the Thursday evening fire at house 2206, unit A. They were there for about four hours in -49 C temperatures. Johnson described the incident as a "working fire" and said they were able to keep the fire contained mostly to the room it started in.

Several tenants were evacuated from the building. All the tenants affected from the other three units were helped by Iqaluit Housing and the Red Cross.

"The building was released back to Iqaluit Housing," said Johnson. The unit now has smoke and water damage.

Johnson said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.