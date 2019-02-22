2 house fires break out in Iqaluit in 24 hours, no injuries reported
Both homes are in the Tundra Ridge neighbourhood of Iqaluit
Firefighters endured frigid temperatures to battle two house fires that broke out in Iqaluit between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.
Both occurred in the city's Tundra Ridge neighbourhood.
Clouds of black smoke could be seen over the hills of the area on Friday afternoon, where a single home had caught fire around 2 p.m.
Firefighters were on scene with two trucks, but the house collapsed and a nearby vehicle was destroyed.
The first fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a single storey, multi-family four-plex Iqaluit Housing unit, acting fire chief Nelson Johnson said in an email.
Johnson said 20 firefighters, two fire units and one ambulance attended the Thursday evening fire at house 2206, unit A. They were there for about four hours in -49 C temperatures. Johnson described the incident as a "working fire" and said they were able to keep the fire contained mostly to the room it started in.
Several tenants were evacuated from the building. All the tenants affected from the other three units were helped by Iqaluit Housing and the Red Cross.
"The building was released back to Iqaluit Housing," said Johnson. The unit now has smoke and water damage.
Johnson said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
With files from Jackie McKay and Jordan Konek
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.